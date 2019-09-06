Interviews With Local Stars In Movie “Overcomer”

“Overcomer” is a faith based movie that is soaring in the box office. It’s a must see for parents and their children. This faith based movie is filled with life challenges and lessons from all characters, especially teen Hannah who finds that her relationship with Christ is the greatest answer through it all. Melissa

This week I had the opportunity to talk with 2 actors from this movie who reside in our local area. Aryn from Sanford and Joseph from the Raleigh area.

About the movie….

High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life.

Aryn Wright- Thompson – Hannah Scott (CLICK HERE to see the LIVE interview in studio)

is 16 years old and from Sanford, North Carolina. You can see Aryn currently in the Kendrick Brother’s newest feature film, Overcomer in theaters now. Aryn found her interest in entertainment after she joined a local community theatre. Aryn is also a competitive dancer. She loves lyrical, jazz, hip hop, and musical theatre, but tap is her favorite.

Aryn has also had the opportunity to hone her speaking, performing and interview skills via her love for pageants. She’s been involved with the Miss North Carolina (Miss America) organization as well as the Miss Black North Carolina pageant as a Carolina Princess, Little Miss, and Junior contestants. She’s held Children’s Hospital Miracle Maker title, the Miss Broadway title, Talented Teen of Lee County and was 1st Runner Up in the 2017 Jr. Miss Black North Carolina pageant.

Her platform is H.O.P.E.- Helping to Obtain Positive Experiences. She would like to be able to help children have the opportunity to participate and explore their artistic, athletic and educational interests so that they may know that their dreams are actually possible.

Aryn also is very active in her school and community. She was her Sophmore class president, participates in DECA and volunteers at various events. She is an etiquette assistant during the annual Cotillion, where she enjoys teaching kids how to handle social situations.

Aryn is also passionate about the world and current events. She is vocal about bullying and promoting positive body images, kindness and the importance of self-esteem. Aryn is particularly drawn to young children and senior citizens.

Aryn lives in Sanford, North Carolina with her mother, father, and grandmother. Her brother Ari started Morehouse College this fall. Aryn credits Ari as her role model and best friend.

Aryn is excited about Overcomer and prays that it will affect people strongly in knowing God’s love and who He created them to be.

Joseph Callendar – “Coach Keith” (football coach)

…. Impressionable as a child, Joseph discovered acting, once coming to grips with the reality that the “Star Wars” saga was not based on actual events! Becoming the kind of artist that created such magic became the more logical of options! A New Jersey native, he pursued a B.A. in Theatre from Rutgers University, then served honorably in the United States Marine Corps before returning to Stage, Film, and Television.

CLICK HERE to see Live interview

