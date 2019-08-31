Tip is expanding his brand with his new podcast “ExpediTIously,” Billboard reports. “ExpediTIously,” which begins September 5th, will discuss topics ranging from social issues to relationships.

Related Stories:

Class Of 2001: What Will Be The “Tipping” Point For Clifford Harris?

Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A Much Needed Intervention From T.I. & Nelly

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

T.I. Is Starting A New Podcast Entitles “ExpediTIously!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: