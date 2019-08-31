CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot in Texas

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Authorities are responding to at least one shooting in Texas Saturday.

According to reports, at least 30 people have been shot including one state trooper. At least one person has been reported dead.

 

The public is urged to avoid Interstate 20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for at least two suspects, one of which they say hijacked a U.S. Postal Service van.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

This Story is Developing. 

Source: NBC Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot in Texas was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
0 item
Slay! 10 Times Leslie Jones Served Us A…
 7 hours ago
09.02.19
0 item
Rickey Smiley At The 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner…
 8 hours ago
09.02.19
Not Everyone Is Happy That Alice Marie Johnson…
 10 hours ago
09.02.19
Kevin Hart Injured In Pre-Dawn Car Accident [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
09.02.19
T.I. Is Starting A New Podcast Entitles “ExpediTIously!!!
 2 days ago
09.02.19
Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot…
 2 days ago
09.02.19
KKK Recruitment Flyers Being Distributed To Residents
 4 days ago
08.29.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 4 days ago
08.29.19
UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian Here Is What We Know
 4 days ago
09.02.19
School District Considering Denying Food to Students With…
 4 days ago
08.29.19
Don’t Quit: These Actors & Actresses Almost Gave…
 4 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For…
 4 days ago
08.29.19
Who Else Owes 50 Cent Money?
 4 days ago
08.29.19
michael jackson thriller cover
Take Our Poll: Your Favorite Michael Jackson Songs
 4 days ago
08.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close