Fayetteville police said in a written statement that 29-year-old Steven Michael Dunning has been charged with secret peeping and has been booked in connection with the crime.

Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. police were called to the 1700 block of Ft. Bragg Road after a man who has a 2-year-old daughter who lives in the home found Dunning near the outside entrance door to the bedroom of the girl. The statement said that the resident attacked Dunning and held him until police arrived.

SOURCEL wral.com

Fayetteville Man Accused Of Peeping Was Beaten By Victim’s Father was originally published on thelightnc.com

