18-Year-Old Student Arrested After Threatening To ‘Blow Up’ The University

According to a Facebook post made by Campbell University 18-year-old Campbell University student Willard McKiver was arrested Thursday afternoon for communicating threats. McKiver is being held on a $250,000 bond and is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Arrest records show McKiver’s home address in Durham. According to an arrest warrant, McKiver said: “I will blow up this school.” McKiver had his first court appearance on Friday morning. He asked for a court-appointed attorney. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 and he faces up to 39 months in prison if found guilty.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

18-Year-Old Student Arrested After Threatening To ‘Blow Up’ The University was originally published on thelightnc.com

