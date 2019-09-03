CLOSE
Principal Who Banned So-Called “Risqué” Books Arrested For Child Porn

A Kentucky principal is now out of job after getting arrested on child porn charges.

State police busted Philip Todd Wilson Tuesday after troopers received a tip that he was in possession of explicit images involving a minor and was possibly distributing the photos.

Wilson was the principal of Clark County Area Technology Center in Winchester where he no longer works following his arrest.

In 2009, while principal at another school in Kentucky, Wilson banned several young-adult novels claiming topics like sex, child abuse, suicide and drug use were unsuitable for some sophomore and senior students.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Source: New York Post

Principal Who Banned So-Called “Risqué” Books Arrested For Child Porn was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

