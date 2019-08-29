CLOSE
Hurricane Dorian Here Is What We Know

Yes, hurricane season has approached us and Hurricane Dorian has arrived, looking to approach land this Labor Day weekend.

Hurricane Dorian Here Is What We Know:

  • Tracking away from heading away from Puerto Rico
  • Looking to strengthen to a category 3 prior to touch land over the holiday weekend.
  • Those residing in the northwestern and central Bahamas are should keep a close eye on the storm.
  • Wind speeds were last reported at 85 miles per hour.
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared the State Of Emergency.

