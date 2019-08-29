Yes, hurricane season has approached us and Hurricane Dorian has arrived, looking to approach land this Labor Day weekend.

Hurricane Dorian Here Is What We Know:

Tracking away from heading away from Puerto Rico

Looking to strengthen to a category 3 prior to touch land over the holiday weekend.

Those residing in the northwestern and central Bahamas are should keep a close eye on the storm.

Wind speeds were last reported at 85 miles per hour.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared the State Of Emergency.

Click Here To Track Hurricane Dorian LIVE

The more they are clustered together, the higher the confidence in the forecast. Here's what you should know about spaghetti models. https://t.co/cfAr014eeH — CNN (@CNN) August 29, 2019

