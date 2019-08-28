CLOSE
Woman Charged After Breaking 6-Month Old’s Leg At Knightdale Day Care Center

Fifty-one year old Kimberly Boykin has been charged with negligent child abuse-serious injury after twisting a 6-month-old’s leg and causing in to break. The incident occurred in April at Widewaters Learning Center in Knightdale. The day care worker never reported the event. The child is now 10-months-old.

The child’s mother noticed that her then 6-month-old baby wasn’t behaving normally. Upon examination, hospital workers realized that the baby had a broken leg.

 

 

