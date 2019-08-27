4 Shootings In Durham Injure 6

Durham Police Department is investigating three shootings that took place in the Bull City on Monday evening.

The first incident was reported at 4:46 p.m. when two men were shot on Shirley Street at Crest Street. Officers said a white Mazda carrying three people drove by and fired shots from inside the vehicle. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Danube Lane, where a man walking into an apartment complex was shot by two or three people in a blue, four-door hatchback.

The third shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Enterprise Street. Two people were standing in the front yard when a dark-colored sedan slowed and two or three people began firing shots at them.

The string of shootings comes just four days after Durham city and county leaders held a news conference to address gun violence and crime throughout the city.

