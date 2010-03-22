CLOSE
Knightdale Father, Son Sought on Murder Charges

VIA: WRAL.COM

Wake County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a father and son from Knightdale who are wanted on murder charges.

Rajal Amed Wisdom Sr. and Rajal Amed Wisdom Jr. are accused of shooting two people at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Skycrest Drive and Southall Road in Raleigh.

Nigel J. Ellison was pronounced dead at WakeMed, authorities said. The other victim, Kalife I. Johnson, was treated and released.

The Wisdoms, of 101 Elmridge Drive in Knightdale, are wanted on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6941.

