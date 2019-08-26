CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service

They say music heals the soul… and Kayne West attempted to do just that for the people of Dayton by bringing his Sunday Service to Riverscape in downtown Dayton for the Gem City Shine Benefit Concert.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Comedian Dave Chappelle put together the Gem City Shine Benefit Concert as a remembrance of the victims of the Dayton mass shooting in the historic Oregon District on August 4th.

Kanye West kicked off the festivities with his Sunday Service, a ministry of inspirational songs lead by a full choir.  Chappelle along with other local and national acts at to be featured on the main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue throughout the day.

Watch the stream of Kanye’s Sunday Service for Dayton Here:

10 people were killed and at least 27 were incjured at the mass shooting in Dayton.  Just hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

 

The Latest:

 

 

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

7 photos Launch gallery

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Continue reading Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

[caption id="attachment_2994953" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty[/caption] Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers “put an end to it quickly.” The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds. Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

WATCH: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
Here’s How Barack Obama Made Lizzo’s Day
 5 hours ago
08.26.19
Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap & More To Perform…
 5 hours ago
08.26.19
‘Black Panther 2’ Gets Release Date, Ryan Coogler…
 5 hours ago
08.26.19
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Forbes Highest Paid…
 5 hours ago
08.26.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost And Tommy Are Literally Out…
 5 hours ago
08.26.19
25 Yr Old Mom Of 7 Killed In…
 5 hours ago
08.26.19
WATCH: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service
 7 hours ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Any Time, Any Place: 6 Seniors Arrested for…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Realness: Ricky On FX’s ‘Pose’ Smashes Expectations On…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
Big Rich Town: Lala Anthony, Joseph Sikora &…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 3 days ago
08.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close