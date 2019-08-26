Motivational Moment

CLOSE
Celebrity Birthdays August 26th: Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson, Actress Melissa McCarthy, Bandleader Branford Marsalis, Actress Keke Palmer, NBA player James Harden, Actor Chris Pine, Actor Macaulay Culkin and Actor Evan Ross.

“Life is just like painting. Draw the lines with hope. Erase the errors with tolerance. Dip the brush with lots of patience. And color it with love.” – Unknown

How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth

Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay

