According to Forbes, the “Jumanji” actor earned $89.4 million from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. Apparently, Johnson earns $700,000 for each episode of HBO’s “Ballers” and is expected to see a $23.5 million paycheck for “Jumanji: The Next Level” scheduled for release in December.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Forbes Highest Paid Actor in 2019!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

