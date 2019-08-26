CLOSE
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Forbes Highest Paid Actor in 2019!!

According to Forbes, the “Jumanji” actor earned $89.4 million from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. Apparently, Johnson earns $700,000 for each episode of HBO’s “Ballers” and is expected to see a $23.5 million paycheck for “Jumanji: The Next Level” scheduled for release in December.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Source: Xilla Valentine / XV

