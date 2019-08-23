CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss Saxophonist Mike Phillips This Weekend!

Candles

Source: Getty / Getty

Join us for an encore performance featuring the Grammy-award winning Saxophonist Mike Phillips as we celebrate the 5th Anniversary of “An Intimate Evening of Music,” Saturday, August 24th, at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh. For those of you who attended his last show, you know Mike jams with and in the crowd, playing the blues, gospel, hip hop and inprov with passion and soul. “Music is more than riffs … For me, it’s emotional and I want people to feel my music rather than just listen to it.” Trust us … you’ll feel the music and enjoy every second!

Mike has wowed fans across the globe and earned standing ovations from audiences at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival and the inaugural balls for President’s Clinton and Obama. His performance of the National Anthem is legendary (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=acjRKzAJ7Ss). And he’s the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul music: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Prince.

Enjoy cocktails and snacks starting at 6:30 pm. After a welcome announcement from brothers Torry and Terrence Holt, Mike will take the stage at 7:30 pm. A reception follows. This exclusive event benefits the Holt Brothers Foundation and children who have a parent with cancer. YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS IT!

 

 

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden

How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth

27 photos Launch gallery

How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth

Continue reading How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth

How Naturi Naughton Found Strength After Breaking Up With The Father Of Her Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth

Naturi Naughton's #blackgirlmagic resides in her resilience, her talent, determination, her radiant brown skin and smile. The Power actress was once apart of the girl group 3LW, but when that ended on sour terms she didn't give up, she persisted and pursued her career as an actress. Like the days she was singing No More, she found success leveraging her innate gifts. She landed the role of Lil' Kim in Notorious, which propelled her to her biggest role yet, Tasha on Power. With the show coming to an end after six highly praised seasons, the brown skin bombshell recently opened up about the tribulations she was going through while filming, but how she persisted nevertheless. What should have been the happiest time of her life, giving birth to her baby girl, led to depression when Naturi broke up with the father of her child just three months after she was born. “I was devastated,” she told Essence. I didn’t tell anybody about our breakup for two years, because I was embarrassed and ashamed.” The actress continued, “You know in your heart when you’re not happy and when you’re feeling undervalued. As soon as you realize that you are settling or conceding your worth, you have to make a move. Check in with yourself and say, “Wait a minute. Is this what I want? Is this who I really am?” Naturi picked herself up by her stiletto and did what most Black women do, smile through the pain. “The truth is, I was afraid to become a mother, and I honestly did not feel ready. I was uncertain about my relationship and unsure if I was going to get married. I wanted to have this perfect life because I had seen it in movies and my parents have been married for 48 years. Then it hit me: The perfect life that I envisioned may not be God’s plan for me right now, and it’s okay to be on my own journey as long as my daughter is healthy and happy.” “Being a single mother doesn’t have to mean you’re unhappy: I bought my first home a few years ago, I star on Power and I’m dating again. I didn’t get married, and I don’t have a fairy-tale love story (yet), but I’m stronger than ever and having fun too.” In celebration of the Power actress,here's some fine an fabulous photos of her gracing the red carpet.

Videos
Latest
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Any Time, Any Place: 6 Seniors Arrested for…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Realness: Ricky On FX’s ‘Pose’ Smashes Expectations On…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Big Rich Town: Lala Anthony, Joseph Sikora &…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Coco Gauff Aces New ‘Teen Vogue’ Cover
 8 hours ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 9 hours ago
08.23.19
Your Turn: Normani “Motivation” Challenge Has Folks Testing…
 10 hours ago
08.23.19
Tyra Banks Defines Hair Goals In Her Latest…
 1 day ago
08.22.19
Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from…
 2 days ago
08.22.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once…
 2 days ago
08.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close