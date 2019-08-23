James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

The Beard is back and has one thing on his mind – a title.

In lieu of his JH Town Weekend taking place all over Houston, former NBA MVP James Harden kicks it with G-Man and J-Que inside the Houston BMW Studios and gives his HONEST opinion to finishing second to the Greek Freak, what it’s going to be like having Russell Westbrook as a teammate again, not caring about the rest of the moves in the West, his favorite ankle breaker (“Every night I want to drop somebody”), dropping campers at his basketball camp and more.

“We got most of the core guys coming back and then we got Russ,” Harden said. “It’s difficult playing against him because he plays with that aggression but he’s better when he’s on your team. Him and PJ? Whew. Adding Russ to what we already have? Should be special.”

In regards to the MVP, Harden didn’t mince words.

“I had a [season] for the books, but it’s out of my control. Once the media creates that narrative about one person for the beginning of the year, I think they just run with that narrative until the end of the year. I don’t want to get into details but all I can do is control what I can do and I did what I was supposed to do at a high level. Only a few seasons anybody ever did that. I can’t control that, all I can control is coming back next year and winning a chip.”

