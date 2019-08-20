CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Knightdale One Of The Most Affordable Places To Live In NC

Virginia Tech v North Carolina

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

 

A new study lists 10 small towns in NC as most affordable.

All 10 had an average annual mortgage payment of less than $9,000, and several were under $6,000.

The study also took into account annual property tax, median incomer and annual homeowner’s insurance.

The most affordable place to live was Half Moon, in Onslow County, which had an average annual mortgage payment of $5,987.

Following it, starting with the second-to-least expensive, was: Stokesdale (Guilford County), Lewisville (Forsyth County), Sawmills (Caldwell County), Indian Trail (Union County), Winterville (Pitt County), Knightdale (Wake County), King (Stokes and Forsyth counties), Trinity (Randolph County) and Nashville (Nash County).

Most towns had a median annual income above $50,000.

Sawmills had the lowest income of the 10, at $41,875, and Lewisville had the highest, at $81,250.

Source:  WRAL.com

Knightdale One Of The Most Affordable Places To Live In NC was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Popeyes chicken sandwich
Chick-Fil-A, Wendy’s And Popeyes Beef Over Who Has…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 19 hours ago
08.20.19
Close up of metal microphone against defocused background
An Intimate Evening With Saxophonist Mike Phillips
 23 hours ago
08.20.19
Brian McKnight Responds To His Children’s Claims That…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
NJ Woman Torches Man’s House After He Stood…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Experienced Depression And Took…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Prosecutors Have Found A Decade’s Worth Of Evidence…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 1 day ago
08.19.19
Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural…
 1 day ago
08.19.19
OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Hot Girl Summer! Wendy Williams Posts Pic With…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 4 days ago
08.19.19
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 5 days ago
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close