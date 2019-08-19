A New Jersey woman got so fed up with a f**j boy in her life that she allegedly burned down his house for standing her up.

According to NJ.com, on August 4, an unnamed man asked Taija M. Russell, who he told Woobury police was his “sidechick,” to come over for sex in the middle of the night. But she when got there, he had fallen asleep and did not answer the door.

Authorities claim that Russell called her booty call eight times and sent a flurry of threatening text messages:

“You wasted my money to come out here.”

“U smoked,”

“I see you wanna die.”

“I swear to god I hope you die.”

Welp, sis.

This is what all inferno hell broke loose.

Surveillance video showed Russell buying matches, a lighter and lighter fluid from an nearby gas station. Soon after, another video shows a woman knocking on the man’s door with her bag of items around 4am. Some 30 minutes later, the man woke up to his house burning, running out only wearing a T-shirt, NJ.com noted.

The man suffered from first- and second-degree burns and lost his home and most of his possessions.

Williams was arrested last Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson.

As USA Today pointed out, this isn’t the first time that a scorned woman burned down a man’s house in this same New Jersey town.

Apparently in April, 33-year-old Tasia Young was charged with aggravated arson and confessed to the crime after her boyfriend kicked her out of his house after a threesome, asking the other woman to stay instead.

Police said Young also bought her lighter fluid and matches at the same gas station as Russell.

New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House For Standing Her Up was originally published on hellobeautiful.com