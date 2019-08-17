CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF

Happy National 'I Love My Feet' Day!

'Wake Up Call' To Kick Off The Back To School Season With Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Anything goes on television nowadays — even if you’re a respectable sports analyst.

Remember when Shaquille O’Neal took funny and gross to the another level on Inside the NBA back in 2017 when he took off his shoe and revealed his shockingly gruesome foot. The guys on the panel nearly barfed. Ernie Johnson said Shaq’s foot looked like “a potato and four toes.” Brace yourself and see below.

 

Surprisingly, the former NBA star’s arch nemesis Charles Barkley didn’t go in on him too much; but the Internet sure did:

Apparently, Shaq’s feet are what happens when you win four championship rings, but even he has to know his feet are gross as f**k. This isn’t the first time he’s proudly bared his twisted toes. Last Summer, he had the Internet LOL’ing after he posted a pic of his foot donned in electric blue nail polish.

 

 

Clearly, Shaq is in on the joke with everyone else. He even got a pedicure, LIVE with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Good Morning America back in January. 

 

We still ride hard for, Shaq! Happy National ‘I Love My Feet’ Day. 

'Wake Up Call' To Kick Off The Back To School Season With Shaquille O'Neal

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

6 photos Launch gallery

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

Continue reading #ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Close up of metal microphone against defocused background
An Intimate Evening With Saxophonist Mike Phillips
 16 hours ago
08.19.19
Brian McKnight Responds To His Children’s Claims That…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
NJ Woman Torches Man’s House After He Stood…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Experienced Depression And Took…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
Prosecutors Have Found A Decade’s Worth Of Evidence…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 22 hours ago
08.19.19
Bey’s Right Hand Woman Ashley Everett Celebrates Natural…
 24 hours ago
08.19.19
OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Hot Girl Summer! Wendy Williams Posts Pic With…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 4 days ago
08.19.19
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 5 days ago
08.15.19
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 5 days ago
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close