CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A NFL Team

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Well, this is certainly a plot twist.

TMZ reports that Jay-Z is set to become part-owner of an NFL franchise … sooner rather than later. The news comes days after a much-criticized partnership between Roc Nation and the league in regards to entertainment endeavors as well as social initiatives. It’s unclear which NFL franchise Hov would own but the news seems to have legs to it.

Why does Hov want to own an NFL franchise? According to a source close to TMZ, “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

The move would not be Hov’s first foray into sports. He was a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets when they moved from New Jersey to the borough in 2011 before selling his shares of the organization in 2013.

RELATED: Many Question Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership Defense, Ties To Colin Kaepernick

RELATED: NFL To Partner With Jay-Z &amp; Roc Nation For Entertainment Endeavors, Social Initiatives

Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A NFL Team was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF
 2 days ago
08.19.19
Hot Girl Summer! Wendy Williams Posts Pic With…
 2 days ago
08.19.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 3 days ago
08.19.19
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 4 days ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Jazz Anderson Explains Growing Up On Reality TV,…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
Stick It! Nine Fool-Proof Tips For Applying False…
 4 days ago
08.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close