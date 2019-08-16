CLOSE
Take Our Poll: Dirty Secret…..How Often Do You Change Your Underwear

According to apparel maker Tommy John, nearly half of Americans have worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days. It’s recommended changing more than once a day if you’ve been to the gym or are heading out on a date, or least wash them after every wear.

Tommy John found that men were 2.5 times more likely than women to wear unwashed underwear for a week or more. That’s 20% of men versus 8% of women. And its recommended you should never keep your underwear for more than a year. It’s a good idea to change out your underwear every six months to a year, due to the fact they accumulate microorganisms and fungi that can lead to yeast infections or urinary tract infections.

