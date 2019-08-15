A Georgia woman is in hot water after authorities say a ploy to get even with all the men she felt had done her wrong apparently went too far.

According to the Washington Post, Brandi Yakeima Lasiter decided to take revenge on lovers who had left her brokenhearted by posting to social media that she was HIV-positive; and that she had intentionally infected all of them.

“I always get the last laugh,” Lasiter said in a Facebook Live video post that went viral, but has since been taken down, the Post reports. “I get real nasty and evil.”

According to reports, Lasiter named not only the men but their wives and their girlfriends too.

But Lasiter changed her story and said she’d made it all up when police threatened to arrest her.

According to the Associated Press, it’s a felony to knowingly transmit HIV in Georgia. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Georgia is reportedly one of 19 states that require disclosure, a move that has stirred much debate about whether such laws serve to protect public health, or simply stigmatize and shame those living with HIV.

As the Post notes, Georgia, according to federal health officials, has a “high prevalence” of HIV, with more than 58,000 people with HIV living in the state.

Lasiter presented authorities with medical records showing that she did not have HIV.

But, she’s not off the hook. Lasiter has been charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communications, and reportedly faces up to a year in jail.

Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video was originally published on blackamericaweb.com