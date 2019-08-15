According to the Greensboro News and Record, a donor gave $10,500 to the Guilford County Schools and directed that money to take care of outstanding lunch debts for students in High Point.

The families whose debts were paid will receive letters letting them know they don’t owe the district anymore.

The school district says it’s still has about a $35,000 debt in unpaid meals.

Read more at ABC11.com

Anonymous Donor Pays $10K In Lunch Debt was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: