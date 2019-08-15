Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring ‘All The Sacrifices’ Her Mother Made

A $30,000 college scholarship goes to Arantza Peña Popo who dedicated her #GoogleDoodle to her mom. The doodle is of her mom taking care of her as a baby and then her returning that care as her mom ages. #MothersDaughter #family #artistshttps://t.co/CK5eKBGbbJ pic.twitter.com/lMLgdBZoI5 — Yellow Scope Science Kits (@YellowScopeGirl) August 14, 2019

A Georgia teen has won a prestigious Google Doodle competition for the sweetest reason: Celebrating her mother and everything she has done for her.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, from hundreds of entries, Google picked art from Arantza Pena Popo. The theme of the national contest, which was open to students on grades K-12, was titled “When I grow up, I hope…”

And for Popo she looked to the role her mother played in taking care of her and titled her piece “Once You Get It, Give It Back.” In it, she was inspired by a throwback pic of her mother and her when she was younger fused with an image of the future of Popo taking care of her mother when she ages.

Just beautiful.

Congrats to high school senior Arantza Peña Popo, whose #GoogleDoodle entitled "Once you get it, give it back" was announced the winner of the 2019 US #DoodleForGoogle competition last night on @FallonTonight! 🏆 → https://t.co/H8wcGJk4RZ pic.twitter.com/KwjuIiiXrG — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) August 13, 2019

Popo, who immigrated here from Columbia, says she’s been interested in art since she was 3 but was suffering from a “massive art block” during her senior year of high school, AJC noted. But thankfully, she worked through that mental obstacle to achieve her finished product.

“I came up with the idea at the last minute, actually the day of the deadline,” she said. “I looked at the photograph of my mother (the real version that inspired the drawing) and thought, ‘Hey, why don’t I reverse it?’ I wanted to focus more on a message of helping out my awesome mother more than anything else.”

Popo was recently a guest on Fallon Tonight, where she spoke about her winning design.

“At first I wanted to do an invention or a career, but I wanted to make it more personal to me, so I decided to make it about my mother. She had made so many sacrifices for me so I kinda wanted to show me paying it back in the future,” she says.

Arantza Peña Popo shares her winning @GoogleDoodle art for the Google homepage! pic.twitter.com/2W2QMKNgpq — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 13, 2019

In addition, the recent graduate and co-valedictorian will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and her high school, Arabia Mountain, will be awarded $50,000 to establish or improve a computer lab or technology program.

Congrats Arantza!!!

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship

Google Kicks Off Black History Month With Doodle Of Sculptor Edmonia Lewis

#BlackGirlMagic: Akilah Johnson, 16, Creates The Blackest Google Doodle Ever

Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring ‘All The Sacrifices’ Her Mother Made was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: