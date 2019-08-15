CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘American Son’

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope on the small screen, but the famed actress and mom has moved on, flexing her theater chops in the critically acclaimed Broadway play, American Son. There’s some good news for TV lovers however, as the play is getting its own Netflix adaptation:

“Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son,” Netflix states in a press release. “AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington’s banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

American Son will hit your fave streaming service November 1, after a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Stay tuned and check out the first-look photos.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘American Son’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
Jazz Anderson Explains Growing Up On Reality TV,…
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Stick It! Nine Fool-Proof Tips For Applying False…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
Daymond John Reveals How He Spent $6 Million…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
New Law Allows Students to Take Up to…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Listen: Wendy Williams Reveals She Knew About Kevin’s…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close