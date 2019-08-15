Have you ever watched an award show and wondered how that show got nominated? Or why did that actor win that award? Well, the People’s Choice Awards gives you to nominated shows that you might feel get ignored. Like did you know that ‘Power’ has never been nominated for an Emmy Award? WHAT?!
Well, here’s your chance to nominate your favorite movies, tv shows, music artist and pop culture. You have until Friday, August 16th to nominate your favorites. Here is the link to nominate. Official voting starts on September 4th.
Watch the 2019 People’s Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations Are Open! was originally published on hiphopnc.com