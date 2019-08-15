CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations Are Open!

People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Have you ever watched an award show and wondered how that show got nominated? Or why did that actor win that award? Well, the People’s Choice Awards gives you to nominated shows that you might feel get ignored. Like did you know that ‘Power’ has never been nominated for an Emmy Award? WHAT?!

Well, here’s your chance to nominate your favorite movies, tv shows, music artist and pop culture. You have until Friday, August 16th to nominate your favorites. Here is the link to nominate.  Official voting starts on September 4th.

Watch the 2019 People’s Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

The 2019 ESPYs - Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS

15 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS

The annual ESPY awards are about highlighting the best and brightest in sports, but more so for the fashion. Our favorite athletes and celebrity couples didn't disappoint this year (including Odell Beckham Jr. who debuted a new look). From Ciara and Russell Wilson to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, check out the finest from the carpet...

It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations Are Open! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Videos
Latest
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
Jazz Anderson Explains Growing Up On Reality TV,…
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
Stick It! Nine Fool-Proof Tips For Applying False…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
Daymond John Reveals How He Spent $6 Million…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
New Law Allows Students to Take Up to…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
Listen: Wendy Williams Reveals She Knew About Kevin’s…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close