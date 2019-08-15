CLOSE
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Pre-school teacher Nekia Riley shares objectives for development and learning to prepare our kids for their first day of the rest of their school life.

Nekia Riley  

Pre-school teacher at Hillandale Elementary in Durham NC for 13 years.  She has a birth through Kindergarten license, a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a Master’s degree in teacher leadership.

Listen as Nekia gives information on preparing your children for pre-k and kindergarten

Objectives for development and learning to prepare them for their first day of the rest of their school life.

Wake County preschool applications…

Child Find Office:

Phone:  919-431-7700

email: child-find-office@wcpss.net

Erika Barnes

