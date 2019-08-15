CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area

New Orleans,US Gulf Coast Prepare For Approaching Isaac

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

 

The Triangle is under a level two threat for severe weather as strong storms mixed with high temperatures bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain .

Areas north of the Virginia border are under a level 3 risk for severe weather, and storms will begin there around 3 p.m.

The system moves southward, hitting Durham County around 5 p.m. and staying in central North Carolina until around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

But Wednesday has a 60 percent chance of rain, and by Thursday evening the Triangle could see more than half an inch of rain.

Source:  WRAL.com

Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Severe Weather Expected Today For The Triangle Area
 47 mins ago
08.15.19
Back 2 School Readiness… Getting Ready For Kindergarten
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
Jazz Anderson Explains Growing Up On Reality TV,…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…
 6 hours ago
08.15.19
Cicely Tyson To Make History In New Series…
 7 hours ago
08.15.19
It’s Time To Nominate! People Choice Awards Nominations…
 7 hours ago
08.15.19
Man Sentenced 3 Years In Prison For Wife’s…
 7 hours ago
08.15.19
Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring…
 7 hours ago
08.15.19
Stick It! Nine Fool-Proof Tips For Applying False…
 8 hours ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 8 hours ago
08.15.19
Daymond John Reveals How He Spent $6 Million…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
New Law Allows Students to Take Up to…
 1 day ago
08.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close