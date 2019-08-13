CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened A Festival

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man who was posing as a Black man at the time.

The New Haven Register reports, 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson, was arrested for one count of second-degree breach of peace after posting on a fake Facebook page under the alias, Jake Wilson.

On the profile, “Wilson” reportedly claimed to be a “Black homosexual,” commenting on a article about the festival, implying the use of gun violence, saying this is why “we need 30 round magazines.”

According to reports, Police Chief Otoniel encouraged residents to attend the festivities during a Saturday morning news conference, citing there was no credible threat founded.

Over 10,000 people attended the festival.

In a statement praising authorities for their quick call to action, Mayor Toni Harp said,

“In New Haven, we will not allow hate, racism, gender bias, or elitism divide us as a city. In New Haven, we will defend equally the rights of all — in this case, the rights of Puerto Rican Americans — to assemble peacefully to celebrate their culture and their traditions.”

Although the threat was not credible, it was taken very seriously due to last weekend’s domestic terrorist shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 22 people.

Hanson, who was released on a $50,000 bond Saturday morning, could face additional criminal charges as the FBI continues its investigation.

No weapons were recovered from the Connecticut man, who was not known to police, according to  investigators.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened A Festival was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get…
 4 hours ago
08.13.19
For The R&B Lovers: Mary J. Blige, Ashanti,…
 8 hours ago
08.13.19
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy…
 8 hours ago
08.13.19
‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments &…
 8 hours ago
08.13.19
Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14…
 9 hours ago
08.13.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event
 9 hours ago
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
Elijah Connor Stared Down Diddy and Lived To…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge,…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
Sterling K Brown Gives Out Twerk Lessons During…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree…
 10 hours ago
08.13.19
Another Amber Alert Of An Abducted Child
 11 hours ago
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close