Durham Public Schools Is Hiring! Check Out The Job Fair Today!

Continue reading Black Don’t Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

Black Don't Crack! 30 Celebs Who Never Seem To Age

[caption id="attachment_3026692" align="alignleft" width="851"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] We've all heard the saying that popular saying "Black don't crack," but a recent study found that cultural myth is an actual fact! According to report published in JAMA Facial Plastics in April, researchers found that because our bones are more dense and don't break as easy compared to white people, our faces have better structural support for longer. Translation: We have more youthful looking skin for longer. This why we can be 40-years-old and look like we just got out of college! So to celebrate this science (and our infinite magic), from Angela Bassett to Sade to Gabrielle Union, here are 30 famous sistas that continue to prove that are truly youthful magic regardless of our age.