{BREAKING} ICE Raids In Mississippi Leads to the Arrest of 680 People!!

On Wednesday, U.S. immigration officials raided seven chicken processing plants in Mississippi. They arrested 680 people, with most of the people being Latinos, and making this one of the biggest workplace stings within at least a decade.

According to ABC7LA, the raids were reportedly planned out months ago as about 600 U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents spread out across the plants run by five different companies to keep people from fleeing the scene.

{BREAKING} ICE Raids In Mississippi Leads to the Arrest of 680 People!!

