CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Free Community Events For The Weekend

24661489

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Back to School Youth Explosion and Shoe Drive

8/9/2019  7pm

St. Joseph AME Church

stjosephameym@gmail.com

@ Durham Hillside High School

This is a back to school youth event featuring Durham Native, John P Kee in concert Free to children 18 and under. Persons over 18 are asked to bring a pair of shoes to the shoe drive for admission.

 

8/10/2019

Shady Grove FWB Church Community Cookout

10am

Shady Grove FWB Community

60 Raven Lane  Spring Lake, NC

Come Out and be Blessed as we giveback to our community. (Free Food.) We are inviting all surrounding Areas.

Host by:Men‰Ûªs Ministry

 

8/11/2019

Grand Opening Of Holy Ground Church Flames Of Deliverance

4:30pm

hgcdfof@gmail.com

5329 Ramsey Street  Fayetteville, NC

This event is right across the street from Applebees.

Free Community Events For The Weekend was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 2 hours ago
08.09.19
Free Community Events For The Weekend
 2 hours ago
08.09.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Confederate’ Show Dies At HBO…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
{BREAKING} ICE Raids In Mississippi Leads to the…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…
 6 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 13 hours ago
08.08.19
Mask with hair on digital green-red and blue lines forming a lattice in 3D. Light painting
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…
 22 hours ago
08.08.19
Crab Potato Salad
Black Aunties Try Potato Salad Made By Other…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Skyscraper with a airplane silhouette
Durham Woman Whose Daughter Sat In Vomit On…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close