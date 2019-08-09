Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
Back to School Youth Explosion and Shoe Drive
8/9/2019 7pm
St. Joseph AME Church
@ Durham Hillside High School
This is a back to school youth event featuring Durham Native, John P Kee in concert Free to children 18 and under. Persons over 18 are asked to bring a pair of shoes to the shoe drive for admission.
8/10/2019
Shady Grove FWB Church Community Cookout
10am
Shady Grove FWB Community
60 Raven Lane Spring Lake, NC
Come Out and be Blessed as we giveback to our community. (Free Food.) We are inviting all surrounding Areas.
Host by:Men‰Ûªs Ministry
8/11/2019
Grand Opening Of Holy Ground Church Flames Of Deliverance
4:30pm
5329 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC
This event is right across the street from Applebees.
Free Community Events For The Weekend was originally published on thelightnc.com