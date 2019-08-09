Free Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Back to School Youth Explosion and Shoe Drive

8/9/2019 7pm

St. Joseph AME Church

@ Durham Hillside High School

This is a back to school youth event featuring Durham Native, John P Kee in concert Free to children 18 and under. Persons over 18 are asked to bring a pair of shoes to the shoe drive for admission.

8/10/2019

Shady Grove FWB Church Community Cookout

10am

Shady Grove FWB Community

60 Raven Lane Spring Lake, NC

Come Out and be Blessed as we giveback to our community. (Free Food.) We are inviting all surrounding Areas.

Host by:Men‰Ûªs Ministry

8/11/2019

Grand Opening Of Holy Ground Church Flames Of Deliverance

4:30pm

hgcdfof@gmail.com

5329 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC

This event is right across the street from Applebees.

