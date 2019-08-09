CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These Beauty Products

Social Ready Content

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Justine Skye’s beautiful brown skin is the dewey stuff dreams are made of. The singer turned Tales actress opened up about her role in the BET show and how she keeps her skin so flawless.

HelloBeautiful: Tell me about your role in Tales and what we can expect from your character?

Justine Skye: I play a young dancer who has dreams of being a superstar. She dances to make a living for herself and her little sister, but she hates it and her boss is a jerk. She ends up following her dreams no matter what the cost and in the end, she comes out on top.

HelloBeautiful: Women rave about your glowing brown skin, when did you fall in love with your melanin?

Justine Skye: I used to get made fun of  A LOT when I was in elementary school. I would say, I started to fall in love with my brown skin in high school. That’s when I started to truly see the power in my complexion.

HelloBeautiful: How did Beyonce’s “Brown Skin” song make you feel?

Justine Skye: It’s such an empowering song, I know it makes every brown girl feel amazing.

HelloBeautiful: What beauty secrets can you share with us? 

Justine Skye: I try to keep my skin well hydrated and clean. I use Clinique Acne Solution products and their moisturizer. I guess a secret would be Kiehl’s glow formula skin hydrator.

Catch Justine Skye in Tales on Tuesday at 9pm on BET.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Justine Skye Is Melanin Magic In Moschino

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

11 photos Launch gallery

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

Continue reading 25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

[caption id="attachment_4115580" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption]     Justine Skye turns 23 years old today, and what better way to celebrate the young, purple one’s born day than with beautiful photos of her in her true, ethereal form?   Check out the gallery below.

Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These Beauty Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
When I Was Younger: Robin Givens Reveals Why…
 2 hours ago
08.09.19
Free Community Events For The Weekend
 2 hours ago
08.09.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Confederate’ Show Dies At HBO…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
{BREAKING} ICE Raids In Mississippi Leads to the…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…
 3 hours ago
08.09.19
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These…
 4 hours ago
08.09.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…
 6 hours ago
08.09.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 13 hours ago
08.08.19
Mask with hair on digital green-red and blue lines forming a lattice in 3D. Light painting
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…
 22 hours ago
08.08.19
Crab Potato Salad
Black Aunties Try Potato Salad Made By Other…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Skyscraper with a airplane silhouette
Durham Woman Whose Daughter Sat In Vomit On…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close