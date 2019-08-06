CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments”

US President Barack Obama makes a statem

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders” that “normalizes racist sentiments.” Although the statement did not directly name Donald Trump, the statement comes on the heels of two mass shootings in the country on Saturday, one of which carried out by a white supremacist suspect.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama wrote.
He added, “It’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much — clearly and unequivocally.”
You can read Obama’s full statement below.

RELATED: El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’

RELATED: Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Little Mermaid Live!’ Casts Queen…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Angela Bassett Gave Her Daughter An Image Of…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Rihanna Reads Trump Over Response To Texas And…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
LOL: ‘Drop It Low For Jesus’ Sketch Is…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Anthony Hamilton Combines His Love Of Music &…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close