CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

FASHION-SPAIN-MADRID-MARINERO

Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever. The new VS rep is Brazilian beauty Valentina Sampaio, who revealed that she had the new gig on Instagram. The 22-year-old uploaded a beautiful pic of her in a bathrobe while behind the scenes for a PINK photshoot.

Sampaio being recruited is groundbreaking and will hopefully help the lingerie company boost their sales. The company’s revenue has been on the decline recently and they are working to rebrand the company.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sampaio’s hire is also surprising, since Victoria’s Secret’s Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek stated last year that he didn’t feel transgender models should be put in their annual fashion show.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy,” Razek told Vogue in November 2018.

VS later faced heavy backlash and that obviously changed their minds about bringing transgender models onboard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sampaio is making her debut in their campaigns but won’t be strutting in the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year. After viewership plummeted last year, with only 3.3 million viewers compared to a previous 12 million, the company decided to put the annual show on hold.

Congratulations Valentina Sampaio!

This post was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Little Mermaid Live!’ Casts Queen…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Angela Bassett Gave Her Daughter An Image Of…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Rihanna Reads Trump Over Response To Texas And…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
LOL: ‘Drop It Low For Jesus’ Sketch Is…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Anthony Hamilton Combines His Love Of Music &…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close