Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY Went ‘To Spy’ On YFN Lucci

Now, Reginae’s explaining herself and telling her supporters that she’s innocent in this #CucumberChallenge calamity.

According to Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter, she was in attendance to spy on her boyfriend YFN Lucci and says she left the pool party when the vegetables came out and also admitted to “looking like a fool” over her on-again/off-again boyfriend.

“Okay guys . I wanna say this ..

I went to the party to spy on ray(lucci). Females , don’t act like you never did it . But when I heard about the cucumber activities , I left. Tbh , I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it .

I’m young and still learning . Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it . Imma try to be more private for now on . It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest . But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private.”

https://twitter.com/reginae_carter1/status/1158393312170131460

https://twitter.com/reginae_carter1/status/1158393736696619010

