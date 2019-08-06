CLOSE
Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY Went ‘To Spy’ On YFN Lucci

650 LUC: Gangsta Grillz Listening Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

By now you’ve probably heard about rapper Trouble’s out of control pool party at an Atlanta mansion. As previously reported Alexis Skyy is getting dragged for publically penetrating a woman with a cucumber during a poolside #CucumberChallenge. Reginae Carter also got hit with shade after folks noted that she previously called the challenge “disgusting” but attended the party.

