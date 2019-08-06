CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An Argument Over The Wifi Password

According to Fox 8, a Georgia teen was just sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during a fight over a wifi password.

Kevon Watkins, 18, was allegedly arguing with his mom about the internet at their home. Watkins, who was then 16, reportedly changed the password so he could play video games without others using the internet. Watkins and his sister, Alexus Breanna Watkins (22) began to fight and their mother called for help when she couldn’t separate them.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watkins placed a chokehold on her for about 15 minutes. He didn’t remove the hold until police commanded him to and it was then that authorities noticed her body was lifeless. She was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Watkins waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a Bibb County judge hear testimony. He was found guilty of felony murder.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An Argument Over The Wifi Password was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Little Mermaid Live!’ Casts Queen…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Reginae Explains #CucumberChallenge Party Attendance, Says She ONLY…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Angela Bassett Gave Her Daughter An Image Of…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Rihanna Reads Trump Over Response To Texas And…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
LOL: ‘Drop It Low For Jesus’ Sketch Is…
 5 hours ago
08.06.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
Anthony Hamilton Combines His Love Of Music &…
 1 day ago
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close