Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An Argument Over The Wifi Password

According to Fox 8, a Georgia teen was just sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during a fight over a wifi password.

Kevon Watkins, 18, was allegedly arguing with his mom about the internet at their home. Watkins, who was then 16, reportedly changed the password so he could play video games without others using the internet. Watkins and his sister, Alexus Breanna Watkins (22) began to fight and their mother called for help when she couldn’t separate them.

Watkins placed a chokehold on her for about 15 minutes. He didn’t remove the hold until police commanded him to and it was then that authorities noticed her body was lifeless. She was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Watkins waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a Bibb County judge hear testimony. He was found guilty of felony murder.

NEW MUGSHOT: This is 18-year-old Kevon Watkins of Macon, who was sentenced to life in prison today after being found guilty of strangling his 20-year-old sister to death during a fight over WiFi. https://t.co/LlIoQFDQLd pic.twitter.com/2bbupu9GIC — WGXA (@WGXAnews) August 2, 2019

