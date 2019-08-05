CLOSE
Chapel Hill Minister Arrested At Church with $24M in Knockoff bracelets

According to WRAL.com, authorities arrested a Chapel Hill minister at his church Friday, with over 3,200 counterfeit Cartier bracelets.

Reports claim that the bust is the largest single seizure since 2004, when the North Carolina Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force was created in the Secretary of State’s Office. WRAL.com reports that the knockoff bracelets have an estimated retail value of $24.4 million.

34 year old Rev. JianGang “Frank” Lan, is charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and was being held under $25,000 bond in the Orange County jail.

Lan is the assistant pastor of Deer Park Community Church, at 108 W. Rosemary St. in Chapel Hill.

