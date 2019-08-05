According to WRAL.com, authorities arrested a Chapel Hill minister at his church Friday, with over 3,200 counterfeit Cartier bracelets.

Reports claim that the bust is the largest single seizure since 2004, when the North Carolina Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force was created in the Secretary of State’s Office. WRAL.com reports that the knockoff bracelets have an estimated retail value of $24.4 million.

34 year old Rev. JianGang “Frank” Lan, is charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and was being held under $25,000 bond in the Orange County jail.

Lan is the assistant pastor of Deer Park Community Church, at 108 W. Rosemary St. in Chapel Hill.

Click here for more information

Chapel Hill Minister Arrested At Church with $24M in Knockoff bracelets was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: