El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’

Patrick Crusius allegedly left behind a racist manifesto before the deadly shooting rampage at a mall.

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as a young white man whose social media activity showed support and sympathy for the president’s apparent white nationalist agenda. The name and photos of a man purported to be Patrick Crusius quickly circulated across Twitter in the hours after the shooting at Cielo Vista Mall was first reported. If those reports were accurate, Crusius, allegedly a Texas native, just turned 21 last week.

Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted a photo of the suspect she said law enforcement identified as being Patrick Crusius.

While officials did not immediately announce the identity of the shooter, the Washington Examiner reported that “A law enforcement source in El Paso told the Washington Examiner that 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius from Dallas, Texas, has been taken into custody.”

A manifesto purportedly written by Crusius, perhaps even in the hours before the shooting attack that according to one report left at least 18 people dead, was left behind. Pages of the manifesto included anti-immigrant rhetoric with the author going into depth on why he is “against race mixing,” supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

Social media accounts allegedly belonging to Crusius were reportedly scrubbed in the hours before the attack at a mall.

But at least one tweet that was preserved seemed to show he was in support of building President Donald Trump’s wall along the nation’s southern border.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’ was originally published on newsone.com

