CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Legend Blasts “Flaming Racist” Donald Trump Over Baltimore Rant [VIDEO]

John Legend is completely over Donald Trump. So it’s no surprise the famed singer, father of two, and husband to Chrissy Teigen let his disdain for no. 45 be known when approached by TMZ cameras on Tuesday night.

“Our president is a flaming racist, he’s a piece of sh*t,” John told the site. “He says piece of sh*t, sh*t all the time. That’s what he does; we need to get him out of office.”

When asked by the paparazzi what he thought could be done, he responded…

“There’s a lot that could be done. Over a century of history that create the problems that they have — and we need to focus on making all of our communities better, instead of talking sh*t about a community just because you’re a racist prick.”

John didn’t stop there, though.

“Donald Trump is an evil f*cking canker sore on America’s whole landscape. So, we need to get him out of office.”

John seems to be referring to Trump tweeting about Baltimore being a very “dangerous and filthy” place. ICYMI, Trump said the city is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and on Monday, he also tweeted that Baltimore was leading in crime, blaming the city’s issues on democrats.

SEE ALSO: Donald Trump Says Baltimore Is A ‘Disgusting, Rat &amp; Rodent Infested Mess,’ City Officials Respond

Watch John Legend go off below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

John Legend Blasts “Flaming Racist” Donald Trump Over Baltimore Rant [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Cops Called To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Home Due…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
John Legend Blasts “Flaming Racist” Donald Trump Over…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
House Freshman
Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling…
 3 hours ago
08.02.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…
 5 hours ago
08.02.19
5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are…
 5 hours ago
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…
 5 hours ago
08.02.19
10 items
The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Inmate Streams Live On Facebook From An Atlanta…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Rings of Racial Profiling [Op-Ed]
 1 day ago
08.01.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close