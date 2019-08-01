CLOSE
I-440 Project Will Affect Thousands Of Commuters

If you use I-440 between Wade Ave. in Raleigh and Walnut St. in Cary, you commute will get a bit longer starting later this month.

The project to widen the interstate from four to six lanes starts this month and lasts through 2023.

It’s estimated that more than 400,000 drivers will be impacted.

Preliminary work begins in early August, and heavier construction begins in September.

Read more at source:  WRAL.com

I-440 Project Will Affect Thousands Of Commuters was originally published on thelightnc.com

