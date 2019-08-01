CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

The filmmaker breaks down why Michelle Obama should run.

While everyone is debating which of the current crop of candidates could beat Trump in 2020, filmmaker says there is only one — our forever first lady Michelle Obama. The Oscar winner is begging her to run for president. 

See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

On MSNBC last night, Moore said, “If the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump. And she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama. In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama. Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him. She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her and she is beloved.”

Michelle Obama said she will not run but Moore insists that if she was asked to serve she would.  Watch the clip below:

According to a new YouGov poll she is the most admired woman in the world. Melania was at number 19 with people like Madonna, Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Hillary Clinton and even Ellen DeGeneres higher than her.

Michelle Obama has had an epic few months. Her memoir Becoming, according to the Washington Post, the autobiography is slated to become the best-selling memoir of all-time.

The book—which was released in November—has sold over 10 million copies to date through print, digital, and audio purchases. It was a part of a two-book deal that the Obamas inked with Penguin Random House.

Becoming was a record-breaking memoir right out of the gate. 725,000 copies were sold on the day it was released and that number rose to 2 million 15 days after it made its debut. Those numbers made it not only the fastest-selling book of 2018 but the best-selling hardcover book of last year as well. It also made buzz globally, topping best-seller lists in places like Greece and Britain. “I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” said Penguin Random House Chief Executive Markus Dohle in a statement.

Keep slaying, Michelle Obama.

SEE ALSO:

Everything To Know About The Phoenix Police Department’s Culture Of Racism And Corruption

Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School To Name Athletic Center After Michelle Obama

#MichelleTaughtMe: Michelle Obama’s Book Inspires Curriculum For Black Girls

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Cory Booker Holds Campaign Event In Las Vegas

Black Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker Saying 'HBCUs Are Not Just For African Americans'

11 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker Saying 'HBCUs Are Not Just For African Americans'

Continue reading Black Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker Saying ‘HBCUs Are Not Just For African Americans’

Black Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker Saying 'HBCUs Are Not Just For African Americans'

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker started a spirited conversation this week after his commentary about historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) during his town hall on CNN. The Democratic presidential hopeful, who is one of three Black people seeking the White House, was asked about his plan to protect HBCUs. READ MORE: White HBCU Student: 'Wish I Could Take Credit For Sending Pipe Bomb To Obama Booker, looking at ease and smiling broadly at the question, unleashed a spiel about his family's personal connection to HBCUs (both parents and grandparents are alumni) and how he would prioritize Black colleges if he gets elected president. https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1111244370760683521 The audience in South Carolina, home to eight HBCUs, offered a rousing round of applause for his answer. But there were seven little words tucked into Booker's response that left a big impact across social media. In case you missed them, he tweeted the same words shortly after the town hall ended late Wednesday night. https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1111103263389159425 Beyond his family ties, Booker is no stranger to HBCUs. He, along with other senators including Kamala Harris, who is also running for the 2020 presidency, introduced the HBCU Capital Financing Improvement Act in January 2018, which is a bill that aims to help improve the financial health of HBCUs. Booker, who announced his campaign for the presidency during Black History Month, also covered a wide array of other topics during the town hall. He slammed the controversial 90s crime bill that was signed into law by former president Bill Clinton and the bill’s supporters, fellow presidential hopeful Berney Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden. Booker also expressed frustration with the whole conversation around reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans, as he said the conversation has been minimized. "It's being reduced to a box to check on a presidential list, when this is so much more of a serious conversation,” Booker said. “So do I support legislation that is race-conscious about balancing the economic scales? Not only do I support it, but I have legislation that actually does it.” A report last August found that white were quickly becoming the majority of HBCU students. “In many cases, African-American students have ceased being a majority at HBCUs,” Diverse Issues in Higher Education said at the time. “At some, they are a small minority among a White majority.” That fact could be why Booker's comments about HBCUs seemed to resonate, for better or for worse, with many Twitter users, who all seemed to direct their collective side-eye to the Senator's sentiments about historically Black colleges. Scroll down to see a sample of social media responses.

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’ was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
The Blackest Reactions To The Second Democratic Debate
 5 hours ago
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb
 8 hours ago
08.01.19
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…
 8 hours ago
08.01.19
Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her…
 8 hours ago
08.01.19
Inmate Streams Live On Facebook From An Atlanta…
 9 hours ago
08.01.19
Rings of Racial Profiling [Op-Ed]
 9 hours ago
08.01.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 9 hours ago
08.01.19
So Pics Of Kanye West’s Communal Housing Project…
 10 hours ago
08.01.19
I-440 Project Will Affect Thousands Of Commuters
 11 hours ago
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
NCCU Have Parted Ways With Assist. Football Coach
 1 day ago
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close