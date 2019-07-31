CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Eno The Emu On The Loose In Orange County

Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae), adult, animal portrait, Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Source: imageBROKER/Jurgen & Christine Sohns / Getty

The elusive Emu, nicknamed Eno continues to rack up mileage in North Carolina. The bird has received worldwide attention from several local media outlets and national media outlets like The New York Times, Huffington Post and NPR. Stories have appeared in newspapers as far away as Australia.

The emu was last spotted on July 18, officials are not sure where the animal came from, but are asking you not to try to catch the elusive animal. The emu is pretty large and could potentially be dangerous if it becomes fearful or defensive.

Anyone who spots the emu should call Orange County Animal Control at 919-942-PETS (7387) Monday through Friday. On evenings and weekends, callers can dial 911 to be connected to the on-call Animal Control Officer.

emu , on the loose

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NCCU Have Parted Ways With Assist. Football Coach
 3 hours ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 4 hours ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 4 hours ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 4 hours ago
07.31.19
Wayfair Pop-Up Store Coming To Durham
 5 hours ago
07.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
22 itemsNelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
Nelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Crashes Leave Durham And Raleigh Residents In Dark
 1 day ago
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close