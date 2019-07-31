CLOSE
Sampson County Teen Checking Mail Dies After Being Hit By A Car

According to officials last week Sampson County 18-year-od Eric Serrano died after being hit by a vehicle while checking his family’s mail . A spokeswoman from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the accident happened Friday on the shoulder of Five Bridge Road near Clinton around 4:40 p.m. Officials said a 18-year-old woman driving in the 500 block of Five Bridge Road crossed the centerline and hit Serrano killing him on impact. Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not involved. The crash is still under investigation. Read the full story in the link below.

