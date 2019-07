Wayfair Decor & Inspiration shop is coming to the Streets of Southpoint in Durham.

Wayfair, one of the world’s largest online home good stores will set up for a limited time starting Thursday Aug. 1st to Oct 31 and located at the Center Court near Cole Haan.

