NCCU Have Parted Ways With Assist. Football Coach

NCCU campus

Source: YouTube screenshot

NCCU issued a statement to ABC11 after they released an assistant football coach who was arrested in Florida for witness tampering, battery and criminal mischief.

Brian Jenkins, 48, was hired by the university in January 2019 as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

In a statement to ABC11, NC Central said Tuesday that Jenkins is no longer with the university.

“Mr. Brian Jenkins, North Carolina Central University assistant football coach, is no longer an employee of the university, effective today, July 30. North Carolina Central University’s practice is to not comment on personnel matters,” said Kyle Serba, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications.

Read more at source:  ABC11.com

NCCU Have Parted Ways With Assist. Football Coach was originally published on thelightnc.com

