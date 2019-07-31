CLOSE
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The American People [VIDEO]

Cory Booker Is Sworn In As US Senator After Special Election In NJ

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members, and more. Each candidate present, was allowed to speak directly to voters and address their plans if elected in 2020.

Those candidates included Cory Booker and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Cory Booker

In 2006 Booker became Mayor of Newark, NJ where he doubled affordable housing and reduced the the budget deficit during his time in the position. He then ran for the U.S. Senate Special Election in 2013 and won reelection in 2014. Booker’s plans include: an end mass incarceration, an end the gun violence epidemic, fight for equal rights for all, and more affordable housing.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President during the Obama administration, Joe Biden is no stranger to what it might take to lead the American people. Joe Biden’s vision for America includes rebuilding the middle class, respected leadership, and a democracy for all.

Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The American People [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

