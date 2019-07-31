CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Woman Charged With Leaving Kids W/H Accused Molester Held On $3M Bond

Upset teen and mother outside of house

Source: Getty

According to court documents a Raleigh woman has been arrested and is facing charges after she did nothing to protect children from a man who had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the minors.

According to the arrest warrant 43-ear-old Claudia Cruz-Platero was being held Tuesday at the Wake County jail in lieu of a $3 million bond. Cruz-Platero is facing several felony charges including aiding and abetting a man in the statutory sexual offense of a child. She was arrested Monday and ordered to not have any contact with the children if she is able to post the bond.

Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

Raleigh Woman Charged With Leaving Kids W/H Accused Molester Held On $3M Bond was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 14 hours ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 14 hours ago
07.31.19
NCCU Have Parted Ways With Assist. Football Coach
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 15 hours ago
07.31.19
Raleigh Woman Charged With Leaving Kids W/H Accused…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Wayfair Pop-Up Store Coming To Durham
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Sampson County Teen Checking Mail Dies After Being…
 17 hours ago
07.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close