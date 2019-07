Two separate crashes in the Triangle left many without power early Tuesday morning.

In Durham, nearly 2,000 were without power when a vehicle hit a power pole on University Drive.

In Raleigh, a car flipped and hit a power pole on Oberlin Road around 3 a.m.

The pole fell onto power lines.

