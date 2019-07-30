CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

School Bus Driver Suspected Of Plotting Hit On Student

Architect Student Redesigns a School Bus as a Modular Home.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

 

Durham Police said they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old Northern High School student.

The incident happened on May 29 near the Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in north Durham.

A search warrant details that the teen had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes. Bullets hit the family’s home. But the teen was not injured.

The warrant reports that the driver was in a fight with one of the student’s relatives prior to the shooting.

The bus video shows the driver texting throughout the route and exchanging words with the student just before he got off the bus.  Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

The bus driver never reported the shooting.

Durham Public Schools said the substitute driver was fired the following day for not reporting the incident and for texting and driving.

The driver had been employed with the school district since September.

DPS released this statement:

“Our bus drivers as a group are committed to keeping students safe on the road and at bus stops. We will not accept any conduct by a school bus driver that does not uphold this commitment.”

Source:  ABC11.com

School Bus Driver Suspected Of Plotting Hit On Student was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
22 itemsNelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
Nelly, TLC, & Flo-Rida
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Crashes Leave Durham And Raleigh Residents In Dark
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
School Bus Driver Suspected Of Plotting Hit On…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
“You Gotta Fight For What You Love” Fabolous…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close