Study Ranks 1-40 As One Of The Deadliest Highways

Milk Spill on I-45

Source: KTRK-TV / Screenshot: KTRK-TV

 

As we know during the summer months, travel rises and more accidents happen because more vehicles are on the roads and highways.

According to a new study, Interstate 40 is one of the deadliest highways for summer travel.

ASecureLife.com also ranked it as the deadliest highway in North Carolina.

The study focused on travel in the months of May to September from 2015-2017.

During that time, the organization found that there were 61 fatalities on the roadway in North Carolina.

Other deadly highways in the Tar Heel state include I-85 with 50 deaths and US-64 with 40.

Source:  ABC11.com

Study Ranks 1-40 As One Of The Deadliest Highways was originally published on thelightnc.com

